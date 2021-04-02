MMA fighter loses ring finger, but does not stop

Khetag Pliev, a Russian professional boxer, freestyle wrestler and mixed martial artist of Ossetian descent (he currently competes for Canada), lost his finger during the fight and found it only after the fight ended. The fight was broadcast on UFC TV channel. Pliev had his finger severed in the second round of the fight at the tournament held under the auspices of the Cage Fury Fighting Championship in Philadelphia. Interestingly, it was the referee, but not the athlete, who noticed that Pliev lacked the ring finger on his left hand. The referee immediately suspended the fight. Officials started looking for the severed finger, but could not find it. It remains unclear how the athlete lost the finger.