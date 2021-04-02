NCAA women's Final Four: How to watch South Carolina vs. Stanford, UConn vs. Arizona today without cable
The NCAA women's college basketball tournament concludes this weekend on ESPN, and you don't need cable to watch.Full Article
UConn also plays Arizona in the national semifinals on Friday night.
Two No. 1 seeds, South Carolina and Stanford, face off in one semifinal. Another No. 1, UConn, takes on a No. 3 seed, Arizona, in..