Egypt mummies pass through Cairo in ancient rulers' parade
Published
The Cairo spectacle sees the remains of 18 kings and four queens taken to a new resting place.Full Article
Published
The Cairo spectacle sees the remains of 18 kings and four queens taken to a new resting place.Full Article
Egypt has held a special parade including a full orchestra and a light show as it transferred 22 ancient royal mummies to a new..
The Cairo spectacle will see the remains of 18 kings and four queens taken to a new resting place.