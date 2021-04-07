Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' SUV crash, sheriff says
Published
Tiger Woods' car accident in February was caused by excessive speed, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office says.Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods' car accident in February was caused by excessive speed, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office says.Full Article
Tiger Woods was driving at almost twice the speed limit when he crashed an SUV in southern California leaving him seriously..
Six weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva..