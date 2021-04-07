Tiger Woods’ Crash: Pro Golfer Was Driving 85 MPH, Almost Double the Speed Limit

Tiger Woods’ Crash: Pro Golfer Was Driving 85 MPH, Almost Double the Speed Limit

autoevolution

Published

Two months ago, every news channel in the United States was running footage of the Tiger Woods crash on a windy stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the professional golfer was doing roughly 85 miles per hour (136.7 kilometers per hour) in a zone where th...

Full Article