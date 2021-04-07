Two months ago, every news channel in the United States was running footage of the Tiger Woods crash on a windy stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the professional golfer was doing roughly 85 miles per hour (136.7 kilometers per hour) in a zone where th...Full Article
Tiger Woods’ Crash: Pro Golfer Was Driving 85 MPH, Almost Double the Speed Limit
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Confirmed: Tiger Woods Driving Double the Speed Limit Before Crashing His Car
AceShowbiz
Following police investigations, Los Angeles County Sheriff confirms that the pro golfer exceeded the maximum speed during the..
-
News24.com | Tiger Woods crash due to 'unsafe' driving speed up to 87 mph: sheriff
News24
-
Tiger Woods Crash Investigation: Police Reveal Cause of Accident
E! Online
-
Tiger Woods Car Crash Latest Updates: Golfer Was Speeding 40 MPH Above Limit
Upworthy
-
Sheriff: Tiger Woods Was Speeding Before Crash; Driving Over 80 In 45 MPH Zone
cbs4.com