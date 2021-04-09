Thousands of residents flee as volcano erupts in Caribbean
Published
The La Soufriere volcano erupted on the largest island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, sending ash several miles high.
Published
The La Soufriere volcano erupted on the largest island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, sending ash several miles high.
Extremely heavy ashfall has rained down on parts of the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent a day after a powerful explosion at..
An explosive eruption has rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent after the government ordered..