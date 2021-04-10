BBC sets up complaints line for 'too much TV coverage' of Prince Philip's death
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99. His death was met with a flood of tributes from across Britain and the world.Full Article
Radio and online coverage of the opening round of cricket's County Championship was suspended as the BBC broke the news of Prince..
The BBC has set up a dedicated complaints page for viewers fed up with its own blanket coverage of the death of Prince Philip...