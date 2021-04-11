Why, As A Developing Nation, Do We Need To Introspect? – OpEd

Why, As A Developing Nation, Do We Need To Introspect? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

I remember reading an article written years ago by the eminent journalist Pran Chopra – a man who met Gandhi, Mao and Ho Chi Mihh (that’s one hell of a combination!). The article was titled: “What others think of us.” I am only summarizing the article from memory: It was about how Indian politicians and diplomats are...

Full Article