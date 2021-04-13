Japan's government said on Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment.The decision, long speculated but delayed...Full Article
Japan to start Fukushima water release to sea in two years
