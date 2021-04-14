Watch VideoThe Justice Department says there will be no charges filed against the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed a woman during the Jan. 6 riots. There's no evidence the officer violated any federal laws in shooting 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the House of Representatives. At the same time,...Full Article
No Charges Filed Against Officer Who Shot Woman In Capitol Riot
