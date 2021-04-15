William and Harry will not walk side-by-side at Prince Philip's funeral, no military uniforms worn
It will be the brothers' first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.Full Article
The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession
New details have emerged about Prince Philip's funeral, including Queen Elizabeth's new dress code for the Royal Family and the..