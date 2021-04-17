Justice Department sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department sued Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone on Friday, accusing the conservative provocateur and his...Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department sued Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone on Friday, accusing the conservative provocateur and his...Full Article
Mr. Stone and his wife failed to pay almost $2 million in federal income taxes, the government said in its complaint, which also..