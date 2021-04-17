Black Rob Dies: Rapper Formerly With Bad Boy Records Was 51
Published
Rapper Black Rob, best known for his affiliation with P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, died on Saturday. He was 51. TMZ reported the news,...Full Article
Published
Rapper Black Rob, best known for his affiliation with P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, died on Saturday. He was 51. TMZ reported the news,...Full Article
Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy has paid his respect to the memory of his late protégé Black Rob. Puff Daddy stepped forward on social..
Former Bad Boy Records star Black Rob has reportedly passed away. Reports have circulated online revealing people close to him..