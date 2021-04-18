Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum scores 44, earns Stephen Curry's respect after duel
Published
"Just to earn [Stephen Curry's] respect and get a win on the same night ... it was a good night," Jayson Tatum said after leading Boston...Full Article
Published
"Just to earn [Stephen Curry's] respect and get a win on the same night ... it was a good night," Jayson Tatum said after leading Boston...Full Article
"Just to earn [Stephen Curry's] respect and get a win on the same night ... it was a good night," Jayson Tatum said after leading..