Derek Chauvin trial: Pig's head left at former home of defense witness
Published
The former California home of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial was vandalized with a pig's head and blood smears most...Full Article
Published
The former California home of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial was vandalized with a pig's head and blood smears most...Full Article
Vandals have targeted the former home of a witness who testified in Derek Chauvin's defence in the trial of the killing of George..
Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused..