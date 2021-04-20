Ted Nugent, who called COVID-19 a ‘scam,’ tests positive
Published
After a year of denying that COVID-19 was real, Ted Nugent now has the virus. He says he could "hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”Full Article
Published
After a year of denying that COVID-19 was real, Ted Nugent now has the virus. He says he could "hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”Full Article
After downplaying the severity of the coronavirus and calling it fake, right-wing rock star Ted Nugent has announced that he has..