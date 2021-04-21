George Floyd murder trial: What next after Derek Chauvin's conviction on all counts?

George Floyd murder trial: What next after Derek Chauvin's conviction on all counts?

New Zealand Herald

Published

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, was handcuffed and taken into custody today after being convicted of all three counts against him.Twelve jurors found Chauvin...

Full Article