Covid 19 coronavirus: Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India

Covid 19 coronavirus: Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India

New Zealand Herald

Published

Twenty-two Covid-19 patients on ventilators died in a hospital in western India on Wednesday (local time) when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line, officials said.Suraj Mandhar, the district collector,...

Full Article