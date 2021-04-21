Twenty-two Covid-19 patients on ventilators died in a hospital in western India on Wednesday (local time) when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leak in a supply line, officials said.Suraj Mandhar, the district collector,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
