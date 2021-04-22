The Last Scheme to Discredit the 2020 Election Is On, and It's Even Crazier Than You Think

The Last Scheme to Discredit the 2020 Election Is On, and It's Even Crazier Than You Think

Upworthy

Published

From a conspiracy-minded tech CEO to an auditor who lost the very election he’s auditing—and got fired for lying about a tablet—the...

Full Article