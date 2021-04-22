Brett Favre says it's 'hard to believe' Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd
Published
After urging athletes to stay out of politics, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre weighed in on the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.Full Article
Published
After urging athletes to stay out of politics, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre weighed in on the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.Full Article
Brett Favre says it's 'hard to believe' Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd
The Long Beach Police Department said it had not received any information about any planned protests, but had declared a Stage 2..