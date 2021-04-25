Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, best known for spending 14 years at the helm of French fashion house Lanvin, has died at 59, the luxury conglomerate Richemont said today. A spokesperson for Richemont told CNN that Elbaz died on Saturday...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59
