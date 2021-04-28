India’s Covid crisis: Delhi crematoriums forced to build makeshift pyres
Grieving relatives of the dead forced to wait hours for a funeral pyre amid an explosion of new Covid casesFull Article
As of Monday (April 26), India's hospitals are stretched to a breaking point by the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, with..
NEW DELHI (AP) — With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from..