Britney Spears Wants To Speak At Conservatorship Hearing, According To Her Lawyer
Published
The court-appointed attorney for Britney Spears said during Spears’ latest conservatorship hearing on Tuesday that the pop star wants to...Full Article
Published
The court-appointed attorney for Britney Spears said during Spears’ latest conservatorship hearing on Tuesday that the pop star wants to...Full Article
Britney Spears has been granted an audience with the judge overseeing her 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears is getting a chance to speak to the court directly about her conservatorship. Samuel Ingham, Spears’..