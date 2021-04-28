Video of Anthony Alvarez fatal shooting by Chicago police is released
Published
Video of the fatal Chicago police shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Full Article
Published
Video of the fatal Chicago police shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Full Article
Police body camera video released on Wednesday shows an officer fatally shooting 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he was running away..
The police shooting that killed Adam Toledo, 13, involved a foot chase, and so did the police shooting that killed Anthony Alvarez,..