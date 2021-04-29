Thailand says COVID-19 has peaked, but adds restrictions
Published
Health authorities in Thailand said Thursday its recent wave of COVID-19 cases has passed its peak after setting record daily highs of new cases and deaths, but they…Full Article
Published
Health authorities in Thailand said Thursday its recent wave of COVID-19 cases has passed its peak after setting record daily highs of new cases and deaths, but they…Full Article
BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand said Thursday its recent wave of COVID-19 cases has passed its peak after setting..