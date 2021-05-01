Josh Duggar, "19 Kids and Counting" star, facing child pornography charges in Arkansas
Published
The news comes just days after Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna Duggar, announced they are expecting their seventh child.Full Article
Published
The news comes just days after Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna Duggar, announced they are expecting their seventh child.Full Article
The former 19 Kids and Counting star appeared in court Friday after being arrested by Homeland Security the day prior
Josh Duggar's just been hit with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography following his arrest by federal agents in..