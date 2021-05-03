Biden Raises Refugee Admissions Cap to 62,500
Published
President Biden is raising the refugee admissions cap to 62,500, after facing blowback for backing away from that number amid a surge of...Full Article
Published
President Biden is raising the refugee admissions cap to 62,500, after facing blowback for backing away from that number amid a surge of...Full Article
President Joe Biden formally raised the United States cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan..
President Joe Biden on Monday formally raised the nation's cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing..