Peloton recalling all treadmills after reports of injuries, one death
Published
In a major reversal, Peloton announced Wednesday voluntary recalls of both its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns.Full Article
Published
In a major reversal, Peloton announced Wednesday voluntary recalls of both its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines over safety concerns.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones..
The government is warning parents and pet owners to stop using the Tread+ by Peloton immediately after one death and dozens of..