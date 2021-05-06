U.K., France deploy Navy vessels to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing feud
Published
The French government has suggested it could cut power supplies to the island if its fishermen are not granted full access to U.K....Full Article
Published
The French government has suggested it could cut power supplies to the island if its fishermen are not granted full access to U.K....Full Article
The European Commission has urged 'restraint' amid tensions between the UK and France over fishing rights around Jersey.Dana..
London (AFP) May 5, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday sent two Navy patrol vessels to Jersey over..