Teacher disarms sixth-grade girl who opened fire at Idaho middle school, injuring 3
Published
A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into...Full Article
Published
A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into...Full Article
A sixth-grade girl pulled a handgun from a backpack at her eastern Idaho school on Thursday and opened fire, hitting two fellow..
A girl has shot two students and a janitor at a middle school in Idaho on Thursday (local time) before being disarmed by a hero..