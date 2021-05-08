Ontario reports fewer than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate continue to dip
Published
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 as the province’s positivity rate continues to dip.Full Article
Published
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 as the province’s positivity rate continues to dip.Full Article
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The daily test positivity rate was 1.2%, according to the latest Scottish..
As the country is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that the state's..