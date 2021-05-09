Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
Published
Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to...Full Article
Published
Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to...Full Article
“This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively,” he says
At Saturday’s star-studded Vax Live: The Concert to..
The charity event has so far raised $302 million and secured over 26 million COVID-19 vaccines. The money will go toward vaccine..