Melinda Gates sought to divorce Bill Gates since at least 2019: WSJ
Bill and Melinda Gates have been married for 27 years and announced their split on May 3. Melinda was reportedly seeking divorce since
Melinda Gates began working on her divorce from Bill Gates in part over concerns with her husband's dealings with convicted sex..
The Microsoft co-founder announced he and Melinda were splitting up via Twitter on the 3rd of May.