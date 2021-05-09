Melinda Gates Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Since 2019
She had repeated conversations with lawyers around the same time as Bill Gates' ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public.Full Article
It seems that the split between Bill and Melinda Gates has been looming for some time, with new reports revealing Melinda Gates..
Melinda Gates' divorce lawyer Robert Cohen has represented Ivana Trump, James Gandolfini, and Michael Bloomberg.
