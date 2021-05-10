New Zealand stabbing: At least 4 injured in attack at supermarket
At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack at a New Zealand supermarket Monday, authorities said.Full Article
The motive behind the attack is unclear but there is no indication it was a domestic terror event.
One person was taken into custody after three people were critically injured and two others were moderately injured in the incident..