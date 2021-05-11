Tom Cruise Gives Golden Globes The Ultimate Diss As NBC Cancels Awards Show
Published
The "Top Gun" star reportedly took action to protest the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, under fire for its stunning lack of diversity.Full Article
Published
The "Top Gun" star reportedly took action to protest the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, under fire for its stunning lack of diversity.Full Article
NBC has dumped the annual awards show from its schedule next year following widespread criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press..
US network NBC will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, following criticism over a lack of diversity in the group that organises the..