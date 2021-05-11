Barrage from Gaza targets central Israel; Hamas: 130 rockets fired at Tel Aviv
Published
Hamas says 130 rockets fired at Tel Aviv; projectile hits bus in Holon, medics say; army launches major strikes on rocket sites,...Full Article
Published
Hamas says 130 rockets fired at Tel Aviv; projectile hits bus in Holon, medics say; army launches major strikes on rocket sites,...Full Article
The Israeli city of Tel Aviv is under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.The outgoing volleys set off air..