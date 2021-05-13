Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan
The holiday marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast and worship during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslim worshippers gathered in eastern Indonesia to pray and mark Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday signifying the end of Ramadan today (May..
Follow all the latest news and reports on the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid ul Fitr 2021