Live Updates: Jews and Arabs Clash in Israel’s Streets
Published
Hundreds of people have been arrested on rioting charges and the city of Lod was placed on lockdown after mobs of Jews and Arabs took to the streets looking for violence.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of people have been arrested on rioting charges and the city of Lod was placed on lockdown after mobs of Jews and Arabs took to the streets looking for violence.Full Article
Hundreds of people have been arrested on rioting charges and the city of Lod was placed on lockdown after mobs of Jews and Arabs..