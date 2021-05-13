Mass Shootings and the Media: Deciding What Gets Covered

Mass Shootings and the Media: Deciding What Gets Covered

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoYou're an editor or producer in a national newsroom. Two mass shootings come in over the wire. One took place inside a home...the other at a crowded grocery store. Both saw multiple confirmed deaths. Both suspects are dead.

What do you cover first? And what gets the most airtime? Experts say people often perceive...

Full Article