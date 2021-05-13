Mass Shootings and the Media: Deciding What Gets Covered

Watch VideoYou're an editor or producer in a national newsroom. Two mass shootings come in over the wire. One took place inside a home...the other at a crowded grocery store. Both saw multiple confirmed deaths. Both suspects are dead.
What do you cover first? And what gets the most airtime? Experts say people often perceive...
Watch VideoYou're an editor or producer in a national newsroom. Two mass shootings come in over the wire. One took place inside a home...the other at a crowded grocery store. Both saw multiple confirmed deaths. Both suspects are dead.