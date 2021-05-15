Foreigners, Doctors Wrongly Targeted For COVID-19 Spread In India

The Indian public blamed foreigners, minority groups and doctors for the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country during the first wave, due to misinformation, rumour and long-held discriminatory beliefs, according to an international study led by Monash University.
This resulted in people refusing to get tested for fear of...
