Civilians Pay a High Price as Israel and Hamas Fight
Published
The deaths raise urgent questions about which military actions are legal, what war crimes are being committed and who, if anyone, will be held to account.Full Article
Published
The deaths raise urgent questions about which military actions are legal, what war crimes are being committed and who, if anyone, will be held to account.Full Article
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the White..
Several commanders of the Hamas militant group have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel announced..