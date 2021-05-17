Trainer Bob Baffert banned from entering Medina Spirit, other horses at Belmont Park
Trainer Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at Belmont Park, the New York Racing Association announced. The...Full Article
The NYRA's announcement comes after Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.