Ohio vaccine lottery: Sign up now for 5 chances to win $1 million
Published
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The state website to enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full-ride scholarship opened 5:30 a.m. Tuesday....Full Article
Published
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The state website to enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full-ride scholarship opened 5:30 a.m. Tuesday....Full Article
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday defended his decision to offer residents the chance to win their share of $5 million in winnings for..