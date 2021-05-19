India, World's Largest Vaccine Producer, Hits 25 Million COVID-19 Cases

India surpassed a grim milestone after recording over 25 million COVID-19 cases. Its second wave of infection is aggravated further as response efforts are made more difficult by Tropical Cyclone Tauktae.

