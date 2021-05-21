UK mulls action against BBC after Diana cover-up
Prince William has accused the broadcaster of failing his mother and the public, and worsening his parents' relationship.Full Article
Martin Bashir says he "deeply regrets" his action after a report found he used "deceitful behaviour" to secure his 1995 Panorama..
The British government on Friday warned of potential action against the BBC, after unprecedented criticism from the royal family..