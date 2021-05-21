Pres. Biden to Award His First Medal of Honor to Korean War Vet

Watch VideoWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will award his first Medal of Honor this week to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War, the White House announced Wednesday.
Biden will bestow the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic...
Watch VideoWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will award his first Medal of Honor this week to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War, the White House announced Wednesday.