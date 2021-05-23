The aim of this analysis is to reflect on the problem of religious translation, taking advantage of the bibliography available in the hermeneutica sacra, and in the movements of the reformation, while underlining the points of exegetical convergence between the various hermeneutical, linguistic, translational and theological...Full Article
The Translation Of The Sacred – Analysis
Eurasia Review0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Conundrum Over Caucasian Albania – OpEd
Since the beginning of the modern conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, interest in the history of Caucasian Albania has grown..
Eurasia Review