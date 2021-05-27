What we know about the VTA light rail gunman Sam Cassidy
Published
The alleged gunman in a San Jose shooting that left 9 dead, including the shooter, was identified as a VTA employee. An ex-girlfriend...Full Article
Published
The alleged gunman in a San Jose shooting that left 9 dead, including the shooter, was identified as a VTA employee. An ex-girlfriend...Full Article
At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, California, officials said...
At least eight people were killed Wednesday in a shooting rampage at a light rail yard in San Jose, the latest deadly spree to rock..
A gunman opened fire at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail facility located on West Younger Ave. early..