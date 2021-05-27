Military couple shot and killed outside their Virginia home
Published
Edward and Brenda McDaniel "were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin David said...Full Article
Published
Edward and Brenda McDaniel "were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin David said...Full Article
A manhunt was underway in Virginia on Wednesday after a husband and wife – both military veterans – were brutally murdered..